The family of seriously injured Scottish rider Callum Grigor say the care he received from BSB medical personnel and at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham “undoubtedly saved his life”.

The 27-year-old came off in the National Superstock 1000 race at Donington Park earlier this month with himself and his machine colliding with Manx rider Nathan Harrison, who suffered a fractured vertebrae and broken leg in the red-flag incident.

Grigor was placed in an induced coma but in an update revealing the extent of his injuries, Team Grigor said he has slowly been brought back to consciousness.

The update read: “Team Grigor would like to thank each and every one of you that are still with us on Callum’s journey. Your messages of support mean more than you know.”

“As of this weekend he has slowly been taken out of his coma by reducing his medications over several days. He has now opened his eyes and is able to minimally communicate but is still very sleepy. (Although, he is smiling at all the nurses who have come to see him finally awake!)

“This afternoon [Monday] he has had the breathing tube for the ventilator removed and is trying to maintain his O2 levels with the help of a mask. We are hoping that his lungs can cope with this change and the medical staff will continue to monitor this very closely.

“Now that he is more stable, we feel more comfortable sharing some details of the injuries sustained in the crash at Donington Park.

“He has received a head injury from the initial impact along with some non-structural spinal fractures, as well as broken his left scapula including the socket for the shoulder, broken his right elbow joint and suffered a deep but small puncture wound to his left upper arm.

“The biggest injury he sustained was to his chest and lungs, including multiple rib fractures.”

The family said the many messages of support they have received would be shared with the injured rider as his recovery progresses.

The statement continued: “We will share all your messages with Callum when his head is a little clearer and hopefully he can thank you all himself.

“Callum has been able to get to this point due to the timely intervention from all the medical staff at BSB and those at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham.

“Their efforts have undoubtedly saved his life. We can never thank them all enough.

“We were delighted and relieved to see Nathan up on his feet in his last update. We continue to send our well wishes to Nathan and his family.