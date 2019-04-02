Famous 'King of Kirkistown' race returns on Easter Monday

The famous ‘King of Kirkistown’ title will be up for grabs at this month’s traditional Easter Monday round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown in Co. Down.

First held in 1968, the last running of the race was staged 2010, when Marshall Neill added his name to an illustrious list of past winners, including Gerry Mateer, Tommy Robb, Abe Alexander, Ray McCullough, Noel Hudson, Ian McGregor, Alan Irwin, George Farlow, Steven Cull and Phillip McCallen.

Legendary road racer Joey Dunlop was also crowned King of Kirkistown during his unprecedented career and remains the only rider ever to win the feature race three times, taking wins in 1975, 1977 and 1980.

Promoted by the Belfast and District Motorcycle Club, the event will take place on Monday, April 22.

Reigning Ulster Superbike champion Gerard Kinghan is thrilled to see the iconic race return to the short circuit calendar and will be gunning to add his name to the roll of honour.

The Randalstown man, who was ruled out of the opening round of the championship at Bishopscourt last Saturday after crashing in the opening race, will stake his claim for the title on the IFS Racing Yamaha R1M.

Kinghan said: “I’m really excited to see the King of Kirkistown back. It’s certainly a title I’ve heard lots about over the years and I’ve seen some great pictures from back in the day.

“I’m well up for it and I’d love to win it,” added Kinghan.

“Winning the championships was good but I really love winning these feature races and adding my name to the many great names from the past.”