However, he left the SSE Arena disappointed after failing to make Saturday’s final on the Apico Husqvarna.

British motocross champions Tommy Searle and Conrad Mewes shared the honours at the opening two rounds of the Tour, held in front of sell-out crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the weekend, Barr said: “I was race-rusty in Friday’s practice but once the gate dropped I was back into race mode.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr (50) and Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara (10) battle at the start with English visitors Chris Bayliss (59) and Jayden Ashwell (211) at the Belfast Arenacross Tour.

"I made a good first lap and got my head down to the flag. I didn’t realise I was fourth until I came into the pits.”

After knocking over a second off his lap times in practice on Saturday, Barr had a good first heat, finishing third. Unfortunately a seventh in his second race meant he needed to win the last chance race to make the final, but he finished second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was bitterly disappointed and dropped to eighth in the championship,” he said. “Thankfully there’s plenty of rounds left.”

All Moto Yamaha powered by Start Solar rider, Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara, made the final on both nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin took the overall in the AX futures British championship class with Dundonald’s Reece Ross in second place at the Arenacross Tour in Belfast.

“I’m pretty satisfied considering I had a massive practice crash on Friday,” said Meara, who finished eighth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be honest when I was lying in the dirt I thought that was me done. Thankfully I was able to work through the pain. I definitely wasn’t the fastest rider but I avoided the carnage and got straight through to the mains, which was really good.”

A crash in Saturday’s final ruined his chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local youth riders were the stars of the show in Belfast.

Larne rider Jax Knox was the overall winner of the AXE5 electric class at the Arenacross Tour in Belfast. Jax is pictured with his mum Anita and dad Adrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin leads the AX futures championship after finishing second overall on Friday and first on Saturday.

“I won the opening race on Friday but was too aggressive in the night race, taking Reece Ross down,” said Irwin, who finished sixth while Ross took the chequered flag in second behind Joel Fisher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday Irwin made a brilliant start and led from gate to flag with Ross second.

“In race one I got second which I was happy enough with, then in the final race got a good start and kept it clean for the overall,” said Irwin. “I’m definitely looking forward to the next round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt finished second overall in the supermini class at the Arenacross Tour in Belfast and lies third in the championship.

For 17-year-old Dundonald rider Ross, it was his first arenacross experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I had a bad first race on Friday, finishing sixth, then second in race two despite a coming together with Charley.”

Second overall after winning race one on Saturday completed a great weekend for the teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven-year-old Jax Knox from Larne booked his ticket along with Max Jones, Matthew McGee and Jack McGrath for the AX E5 electric final in London on February 18.

The Lynn Primary school pupil was competing in his first ever arenacross and claimed the overall on Friday with a win and a second followed by a third and a win on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley claimed the overall in the 65 class in Belfast with a one-two on Saturday, following on from two second places on Friday.