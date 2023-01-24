Fantastic Friday for Martin Barr turns to disappointment at Arenacross Tour in Belfast
Ballyclare’s Martin Barr shone on Friday night at the Arenacross Tour presented by Fix Auto UK at the SSE Arena in Belfast, finishing fourth overall.
However, he left the SSE Arena disappointed after failing to make Saturday’s final on the Apico Husqvarna.
British motocross champions Tommy Searle and Conrad Mewes shared the honours at the opening two rounds of the Tour, held in front of sell-out crowds.
Reflecting on the weekend, Barr said: “I was race-rusty in Friday’s practice but once the gate dropped I was back into race mode.
"I made a good first lap and got my head down to the flag. I didn’t realise I was fourth until I came into the pits.”
After knocking over a second off his lap times in practice on Saturday, Barr had a good first heat, finishing third. Unfortunately a seventh in his second race meant he needed to win the last chance race to make the final, but he finished second.
“I was bitterly disappointed and dropped to eighth in the championship,” he said. “Thankfully there’s plenty of rounds left.”
All Moto Yamaha powered by Start Solar rider, Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara, made the final on both nights.
“I’m pretty satisfied considering I had a massive practice crash on Friday,” said Meara, who finished eighth.
"To be honest when I was lying in the dirt I thought that was me done. Thankfully I was able to work through the pain. I definitely wasn’t the fastest rider but I avoided the carnage and got straight through to the mains, which was really good.”
A crash in Saturday’s final ruined his chances.
The local youth riders were the stars of the show in Belfast.
Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin leads the AX futures championship after finishing second overall on Friday and first on Saturday.
“I won the opening race on Friday but was too aggressive in the night race, taking Reece Ross down,” said Irwin, who finished sixth while Ross took the chequered flag in second behind Joel Fisher.
On Saturday Irwin made a brilliant start and led from gate to flag with Ross second.
“In race one I got second which I was happy enough with, then in the final race got a good start and kept it clean for the overall,” said Irwin. “I’m definitely looking forward to the next round.”
For 17-year-old Dundonald rider Ross, it was his first arenacross experience.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I had a bad first race on Friday, finishing sixth, then second in race two despite a coming together with Charley.”
Second overall after winning race one on Saturday completed a great weekend for the teenager.
Seven-year-old Jax Knox from Larne booked his ticket along with Max Jones, Matthew McGee and Jack McGrath for the AX E5 electric final in London on February 18.
The Lynn Primary school pupil was competing in his first ever arenacross and claimed the overall on Friday with a win and a second followed by a third and a win on Saturday.
Portadown’s Ethan Gawley claimed the overall in the 65 class in Belfast with a one-two on Saturday, following on from two second places on Friday.
Omagh’s Lewis Spratt was delighted with his first ever arenacross podium thanks to a second and third in Saturday’s supermini races.