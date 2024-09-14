The FHO Racing team will continue to compete on the roads and in the British Superbike Championship in 2025, it has been officially confirmed.

Team principal Faye Ho made the announcement during the opening British Superbike round at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Saturday.

The rider line-up for next season will be revealed in due course, although it seems that Australian star Josh Brookes is set to leave the team.

However, Peter Hickman appears set to stay. The English rider has claimed plenty of success for FHO Racing on the roads at the Isle of Man TT and Macau Grand Prix on the BMW M1000RR machines and has been with the team since it was set up in 2021.

In a statement, team principal Ho said: “It’s no secret that we’ve struggled this year with results and current rule changes, and with that it could be very easy for people to speculate that we’re not returning, but I’m delighted to confirm that this is not the case.

“My team will be back in 2025 on the BSB grid, as well as the roads. Sometimes things don’t go your way, and sometimes the results don’t come your way, but it’s how we deal with these knockbacks as a team and how we continue to move forward, which is the key thing.

“I have a superb team around me, we all have the same goal, and for next season this does not change.

“As soon as we have news about our riders for the season we will announce this, but we have some exciting things in the pipeline and as soon as we can share the news we will,” she added.