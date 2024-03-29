Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Jordanstown man has signed for Jason McCaw’s J McC Roofing Racing Team to ride a Kawasaki in 2024 after reigning Ulster Supersport and Superbike champion Jason Lynn opted to take some time away from racing after tying the knot recently with his partner Catherine.

Reid – a British Supersport and Superstock race winner – missed the weather-hit opening round two weeks ago at Bishopscourt to honour a previously booked holiday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

However, the 30-year-old will look to hit the ground running and stake his claim for the famous old Enkalon silverware, which has been won over the years by famous names including Ray McCullough, Gary Cowan, Robert Dunlop, Phillip McCallen, Johnny Rea and Alan Irwin.

Andy Reid is aiming to challenge for the Ulster Superbike title in 2024 on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki. Picture: Kristian Graham

Last year, Cork man Mike Browne added his name to the trophy for the first time following an impressive victory for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing, while 29-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley – who claimed the spoils back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 – has won the accolade a record four times.

Reid’s rivals this weekend include fellow former British championship rider and Junior Superstock champion Korie McGreevy on the McAdoo Kawasaki, plus young gun Johnny Campbell, who clinched his first Ulster Superbike success in the wet a fortnight ago on the Magic Bullet Yamaha.

Reid, who last raced competitively in 2019, said: “Jason [McCaw] put an opportunity on the table and I had to think about whether I wanted to jump back into racing again and if I could make it work around having a full-time job.

“Deep down it’s always there and lots of things were going through my head. I thought ‘this doesn’t seem like a bad idea’. The team is obviously very good and Jason runs a very good ship.

“He gave me time to think about it and wasn’t pushing for an answer, so there is mutual respect there and now I’m looking forward to it.

“I haven’t ridden a bike in quite a few years so let’s see if I can even remember how to do this!” he added.

“We’ll see how it all goes. I’m keen, I’m looking forward to it and I’ve kept myself fit and relatively healthy throughout my whole time off the bike.”

Skerries man Michael Sweeney is entered for the Motor Cycle Road Racing Club of Ireland’s event as he builds towards the start of the road racing season.

Sweeney was badly injured in a crash in the first Supertwin race at the North West 200 last May and missed the remainder of the season.

Fellow southern Irishman Brian McCormack is also set to open his campaign at Bishopscourt as the Tramore man gears up for the Isle of Man TT.

McCormack will again ride the Roadhouse Macau by FHO Racing BMW and is joined in the team by Eoin O’Siochru, with the pair riding Triumph and Aprilia machinery in the Supersport and Supertwin classes respectively under the Global Robots umbrella.

Practice is scheduled for 9am with the first race pencilled in for 11am. Admission is £15.