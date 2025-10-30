Former British Superbike champion Tommy Bridewell linked to new Racing Advocates Ducati team after parting company from Honda Racing UK
Bridewell won the BSB crown with PBM Ducati in 2023 by half-a-point in a sensational championship battle with team-mate Glenn Irwin.
He joined Honda Racing UK in 2024 and went close to retaining the title against the odds, losing out to Kyle Ryde by a single point as the outcome was decided in the final race of the season at Brands Hatch.
The new Racing Advocates Ducati team will field one rider in 2026 and Bridewell is being tipped to spearhead the venture.
This season, Bridewell claimed one win on his way to fifth overall in the standings with Honda.
Ryan Vickers has signed with the team for 2026, while Ulsterman Andrew Irwin has departed after three consecutive seasons on the Fireblade.
Bridewell said: “I want to thank Honda and all of the team for the last two seasons together. To have taken Honda back to the front in BSB has been a privilege and I am proud of the results that we achieved together.
“We came within a point of a title in our first year together and proved a lot of people wrong, and even though this year has been tough we have still pushed forward, won a race and scored podiums. I wish Honda all the best in the future.”