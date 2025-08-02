Former British Superbike champion and 500cc Grand Prix star Niall Mackenzie paid a warm tribute to Ulster motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop at the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland on Saturday at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

The festival is hosting the final official Joey 25 Celebrations this weekend, which began in May with a day of special events in the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner’s hometown of Ballymoney.

The five-time TT Formula 1 World Champion tragically died following a racing accident in Estonia on July 2, 2000.

Twenty-five of Joey’s original machines were paraded through Ballymoney in May by famous names including Jonathan Rea and Carl Fogarty.

Joey Dunlop's son Gary with wife Melissa, and baby Remy at the Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland on Saturday at Bishopscourt. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Joey’s machines are on display together for what could be the final time at Bishopscourt, with Scottish motorcycling star Mackenzie among the VIP guests along with fellow ex-BSB stars Jamie Whitham and Roger Marshall.

“We like to think we’re fast but we’re probably not,” Mackenzie joked.

“We’re lucky enough to get to ride around fantastic race tracks like this one at weekends.

“I heard a lot about this event and saw the pictures on social media in years gone by, but I’m blown away with the enthusiasm; the sun is shining, which is what we need, we’ve got fantastic bikes and to see so many of Joey’s bikes is incredible.

“It’s never a chore coming to Northern Ireland, it’s brilliant and it’s great to be back at Bishopscourt – it’s been 29 years since myself and Jamie [Whitham] raced here, so great to be back and I’m looking forward to the rest of the weekend,” he added.

“I was young and daft at the time and Joey appeared on a 250 in the mid-eighties when I was starting to getting going, so we had a few good British championship races together.

“But my favourite race ever was the 1985 North West 200 when me and Joey battled it out there. To describe him as a rider – clean, fast and had a plan all the time.

“Myself and James Whitham never had a plan!

“But Joey was a lovely guy and I feel lucky that I was a wee bit a part of his circle, he passed the time of day with me.

“He was a quiet man, fantastic to race, clean as ever and just amazing right up until the very end, so it’s an absolute honour to be a part of anything bearing Joey’s name and he’s well remembered, and some fantastic happy memories for me, especially in Ireland.”