Former Honda Britain and JPS Norton team manager Barry Symmons has died
Mr Symmons, who was 79, worked alongside some of motorcycling’s greatest names, including revered Ballymoney brothers Joey and Robert Dunlop.
Symmons was the manager of the Honda team during Joey’s five TT Formula One World Championship successes from 1982-1986.
Hailing from Surrey, he made Northern Ireland his home after marrying Lorna Rutter, who was a former secretary at the Ulster Grand Prix.
Barry – who died on Sunday – was an instrumental figure in motorcycle racing who was also involved in the careers of esteemed competitors such as Ron Haslam, Wayne Gardner, Roger Marshall and factory Norton riders Trevor Nation and Steve Spray, overseeing many successes on the roads and short circuits throughout the UK.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Friday, March 15 at St Mark’s Church, Dundela, Belfast from 11:30am.