Honda Racing team manager Barry Symmons (right) watches on as Joey Dunlop signs his first Honda contract in 1981. Also pictured is Joey's former sponsor, John Rea. Picture: News Letter Archives

Mr Symmons, who was 79, worked alongside some of motorcycling’s greatest names, including revered Ballymoney brothers Joey and Robert Dunlop.

Symmons was the manager of the Honda team during Joey’s five TT Formula One World Championship successes from 1982-1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailing from Surrey, he made Northern Ireland his home after marrying Lorna Rutter, who was a former secretary at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Barry – who died on Sunday – was an instrumental figure in motorcycle racing who was also involved in the careers of esteemed competitors such as Ron Haslam, Wayne Gardner, Roger Marshall and factory Norton riders Trevor Nation and Steve Spray, overseeing many successes on the roads and short circuits throughout the UK.