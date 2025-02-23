Former Moto2 world champion Augusto Fernandez to replace injured Jonathan Rea in Pata Maxus Yamaha team at Portimao
Rea missed the opening round at Phillip Island over the weekend after sustaining fractures in his left foot following a crash in testing at the Australia circuit on Monday.
The six-time champion has also been ruled out of round two at Portimao in Portugal from March 28-30.
Rea has undergone surgery to stabilise the broken bones in his foot after meeting with Dr Michael McMullan in Belfast.
The Northern Ireland rider said: “I would like to thank Dr Michael McMullan and his team at the Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast for the urgency and care to deal with my foot injury.
“After reviewing the scans from my crash in Australia we made the decision to fly home directly and perform surgery to stabilise and fix the injuries in my foot.
“The surgery was successful and I will continue my recovery at home with my medical team.
“I want to thank my team, my family and of course all my fans who have been sending me positive messages during these difficult days.”
Spaniard Fernandez will participate in a test on the Yamaha at Portimao next month before making his WSBK debut at the Portuguese round.
After competing in MotoGP in 2023 and 2024, 27-year-old Fernandez was signed by Yamaha as a test rider.
“First of all I would like to send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to Jonathan Rea and to thank Yamaha for this opportunity,” he said.
“This will be my first experience of racing with the R1 but also of racing in WorldSBK. I can’t wait to get to the Portimao test to spend some time on the bike and to see how it feels.”
Niccolo Canepa, Road Racing Sporting Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe, added: “Unfortunately, the recovery time for the injury he sustained means he will not be able to race in Portimão next month. We extend our best wishes to Jonathan for a speedy recovery and hope to see him back soon.”
Italy’s Nicolo Bulega claimed a treble at Phillip Island on the Aruba.it Ducati to move into the early lead of the championship.
