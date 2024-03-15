Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Belfast rider will make his competitive debut on the machine at the opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

However, Conlin plans to use the Temple Club’s meeting as a shakedown on the Italian machine, which he is only permitted to ride in the Superbike class this weekend until the 955cc V-twin is set-up with the Supersport electronics kit.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

Conlin, though, expects to have the Ducati ready to race in the Supersport class at the Enkalon Trophy meeting – also at Bishopscourt – on March 30.

Belfast rider Mark Conlin, pictured here on the NRG Yamaha R6, will ride a Ducati in the Ulster Supersport Championship in 2024. Picture: Ryan Crooks

“The plan is just to get out for a run on it to get it bedded in,” said Conlin, who also hopes to ride the machine at the North West 200 in May.

“It hasn’t got the Supersport electronics for the 600 class yet, which still have to be fitted, so I’ll ride the Yamaha R6 at Bishopscourt to grab a few championship points.

“I’ll be out on the Ducati in the Superbike class to get a few laps in and use it as a bit of a shakedown test.

“With the Yamaha you’re tuning away at it a lot and I just thought the Ducati was a better option with the bigger engine, restricted with the electronics, and it should probably be more reliable too.

“I’m doing the full Ulster Supersport championship and all being well I’ll get a run out on the Ducati at the North West 200 on the north coast if everything falls into place.”

Conlin will be supported by NRG with backing from AKR Racing in 2024. The 34-year-old has won 11 Supersport Pro races on the domestic short circuit scene and finished third in the 2019 championship behind Jason Lynn and Christian Elkin.

“I’ve kind of slipped off the radar in the past couple of seasons and it hasn’t been easy at times, but I feel we’ll be back with a bang this year with the Ducati,” Conlin said.

“Last year I jumped onto the AKR Racing Honda when I was offered the ride in the middle of the season but it took time to get used to the bike and the championship was out of reach.

“I think I should be able to challenge and I’d be hoping to be up at the front. We’re not coming to muck about and the Ducati should be capable of winning.”

McAdoo Racing’s Korie McGreevy will be aiming to hit the ground running at the season-opener after finishing as the runner-up in the Supersport championship last year behind Lynn, who is taking time out from the sport after recently marrying his partner Catherine.

With new J McC Roofing Racing signing Andy Reid also absent this weekend due to prior personal commitments, McGreevy is also the favourite in the Superbike class.

Tobermore’s Adam McLean is in action along with Jeremy McWilliams for the J McC Racing team as the duo use the event as preparation for the North West 200.

Young gun Jonny Campbell is another of the leading contenders on the Magic Bullet Yamaha R1.