The reigning MotoGP world champion claimed his fifth Sunday victory of the season, a third double, and stretched his lead in the championship to 62 points over nearest rival Jorge Martin.

The Italian made a brilliant start to yesterday’s 28-lap race, leading into the first corner followed by the KTM machines of Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

As in the Sprint race the previous day, Bagnaia and Binder left the pack to dispute the final step of the podium.

Francesco Bagnaia on the Lenovo Ducati on his way to victory in the Austrian Grand Prix

By lap five however it was the Lenovo Ducati rider who began stamping his authority on the race, stretching his advantage over the South African to more than five seconds by the chequered flag.

Binder had no answers for Bagnaia: “I tried to keep him as honest as possible in the first half but there was a moment that the rear grip just said goodbye. I knew I had to be clever and make sure I brought the bike home.”

Race winner Bagnaia added: “I was expecting a stronger pace but the conditions were very tough for everybody. I struggled a bit with the front then I understood how to put the lap time together. We managed well and I’m very happy.”

Third was hard-earned by Marco Bezzecchi who had a long battle with Alex Marquez and Luca Marini.

Bezzecchi squeezed the Mooney VR46 Racing Ducati past the Gresini Ducati of Marquez on lap 22, with Bezzecchi’s team-mate Marini claiming fourth two laps from home. Maverick Viñales completed the top six for Aprilia.

British star Jake Dixon had to settle for fourth in the Moto2 race despite holding second in the early stages.

Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti sealed a first win of the season. The Italian hit the front on lap 18, leaving championship leader Pedro Acosta to settle for second on the Red Bull KTM Ajo with Japanese rider Ai Ogura completing the rostrum.

Sam Lowes crashed on lap two after Darryn Binder went down, leaving the British rider nowhere to go.