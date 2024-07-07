Francesco Bagnaia wins German MotoGP after Jorge Martin mistake
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sprint race winner Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) had the race in the bag, leading from lap seven, before tucking the front into Turn 1 two laps from home.
It left reigning champion Bagnaia, who kept the pressure on the Spaniard in the closing laps, with an unexpected race win.
The race for second then focused on the Marquez brothers Alex and Marc on the Gresini Ducatis. Two laps from the chequered flag Marc, who came through from 13th, passed his younger brother, claiming the runner up slot.
Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbedelli made it a Ducati top five with Miguel Oliveira completing the first six on the Trackhouse Aprilia.
Bagnaia said: “We were both on thin ice in the last laps as the front kept tucking and the rear sliding. We had no traction left… so it was really tough.
"The lap before Jorge’s (Martín) crash I also lost the front, but I managed to save the day by running a bit wider. It was my fourth win in a row and for the first time at Sachsenring – fantastic!”
Spaniard Fermin Aldeguer went on to take his second win of the season in the Moto2 class while Jake Dixon (CFMoto Aspar Team) had his best result of the season in second.
“It’s been far too long,” said Dixon. “I was quietly confident coming into the this race and I knew I had a great chance to fight for the win.
"I just took too long to get through with people fighting, but that’s part of the game and I really enjoyed it.
"Going into the summer break I can go and enjoy it before we go to the Silverstone GP in form and hopefully we can give the Brits something to shout about this year.”
David Alonso extended his lead in the Moto3 World Championship with his sixth win of the year on the CFMoto Aspar Team, after pole setter Collin Veijer crashed on lap two.
The Columbian was only 0.187s ahead of Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) with Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets MSI) – despite a long lap penalty – in third. Scott Ogden brought the MLav Racing Honda home in tenth.