Run by the Hillsborough Club, Ireland’s foremost short circuit meeting returns this weekend at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit near Downpatrick in County Down after a three-year absence.

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley and Richard Kerr from Co Donegal will be aiming to capitalise on the chance to add their names to the coveted silverware, with this year’s event lacking some of the big-name British Superbike riders who have been associated with the showpiece meeting in the past.

Ulster legend Joey Dunlop and six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea are among the previous winners of the Sunflower race, which was held for the first time at Aghadowey in 1977.

Michael Laverty won the Sunflower Trophy a record six times, including four times in a row from 2002-2005. Laverty is pictured with the new trophy and the old one, which he got to keep after his fourth win on the trot in 2005 at Bishopscourt.

Toomebridge man Michael Laverty, now a MotoGP pundit for BT Sport, won the trophy a record six times – including four times in a row from 2002-2005 – while the great Steve Hislop clinched the spoils in 1995 at Bishopscourt and again in 1999, when the race was held at Kirkistown.

Who will join the illustrious roll of honour this weekend?

SUNFLOWER TROPHY WINNERS

1977 (Aghadowey) Joey Dunlop

Nottingham's Richard Cooper won the Sunflower Trophy for the first time in 2018 on the Buildbase Suzuki at Bishopscourt.

1978 (Aghadowey) Joey Dunlop

1979 (Aghadowey) Noel Hudson

1980 (Aghadowey) Cancelled

1981 (Aghadowey) Sam McClements

Michael Laverty on his way to victory in the Sunflower Trophy race in 2005 on the Stobart Honda from Tom Sykes (TAS Suzuki).

1982 (Aghadowey) Alan Irwin

1983 (Aghadowey) Johnny Rea

1984 (Aghadowey) Steven Cull

1985 (Aghadowey) Mark Farmer

Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser/PBM Ducati) leads runner-up Michael Laverty (Tyco BMW) on his way to winning the Sunflower Trophy race for the second time in 2017 at Bishopscourt.

1986 (Aghadowey) Alan Irwin

1987 (Kirkistown) Ray Swann

1988 (Kirkistown) James Whitham

1989 (Kirkistown) Ron Haslam

1990 (Kirkistown) Rob McElnea

1991 (Kirkistown) Brian Morrison

Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) edegd out Richard Cooper (Buildbase Suzuki) on a thrilling last lap to win the Sunflower Trophy race at Bishopscourt in 2019.

1992 (Kirkistown) Brian Morrison

1993 (Kirkistown) Brian Morrison

1994 (Bishopscourt) Jim Moodie

1995 (Bishopscourt) Steve Hislop

1996 (Bishopscourt) James Whitham

1997 (Bishopscourt) Matt Llewellyn

1998 NO RACE

1999 (Kirkistown) Steve Hislop

2000 (Kirkistown) Michael Rutter

2001 (Kirkistown) Marty Nutt

2002 (Kirkistown) Michael Laverty

2003 (Kirkistown) Michael Laverty

2004 (Kirkistown) Michael Laverty

2005 (Kirkistown) Michael Laverty

2006 (Bishopscourt) Jonathan Rea

2007 (Bishopscourt) Michael Laverty

2008 (Bishopscourt) Michael Rutter

2009 (Bishopscourt) Ian Lowry

2010 (Bishopscourt) Michael Laverty

2011 (Bishopscourt) Ian Lowry

2012 NO RACE

2013 NO RACE

2014 (Bishopscourt) Danny Buchan

2015 (Bishopscourt) Danny Buchan

2016 (Bishopscourt) Glenn Irwin

2017 (Bishopscourt) Glenn Irwin

2018 (Bishopscourt) Richard Cooper

2019 (Bishopscourt) Christian Iddon

2020 CANCELED