The six-time world champion finished outside the points as his team-mate, Andrea Locatelli, claimed the runner-up spot behind first-time winner Nicol Bulega (Aruba.it Ducati).

Ulsterman Rea made the move to Yamaha after nine years at Kawasaki and featuring prominently in winter testing at Jerez in Spain and Portimao in Portugal, but the 37-year-old has not been able to find the same performance levels at Phillip Island.

Ahead of Sunday’s Superpole race (02:00 GMT) and race two (05:00 GMT), Rea urged patience as he works with his team to find a better set-up with the Yamaha as he battles rear chatter issues and vibration with the R1.

“It was really difficult today, right from when the lights went out in Race 1 – I had quite a bad start, but I made some good headway in Turns 1 and 2,” Rea said.

“Then I was in a consistent rhythm, fighting with Domi (Dominique Aegerter) at one point then (Michael) van der Mark. I decided to pit at the earliest possible moment (for his compulsory rear tyre change) and unfortunately, we just had a small issue that prohibited me from getting back on track so I lost quite a bit of time outside the pit box.

“I exited with (Alvaro) Bautista – and I could ride with him at his rhythm for a few laps, until the last four or five laps when I started making some mistakes, but once I cleared him and found my line I started to find my rhythm again.

“Frustrating, because it feels like we can’t catch a break – we’ve had a lot of curve balls thrown our way, but fortunately we’re still here to keep showing up.”

Rea, who suffered a big crash in the Phillip Island test on Tuesday, is lacking confidence to push the R1 to its limits but remains positive he will soon be able to show his true potential.

“Tomorrow we will try some set-up changes because I’m not happy with how the bike is handling and we know that with WorldSBK so competitive now, you need to be confident on the bike to push to the maximum,” he said.

“I know when I feel good with the bike, like I have done Jerez and at times in Portimao, that I can fly – so it’s a case of exercising patience and knowing that we have really good potential ahead of us.

"At Jerez, the bike worked fantastic; in race rhythm with all riders, I could compete for a podium. At Portimao, not so much and we were floating around the top five. Here, we’re in the middle of the sh*t.