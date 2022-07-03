Frustration for Michael Dunlop as machine issues thwart debut at Imatra in Finland

Dunlop never registered a finish in any of the three Superbike races after encountering machine issues with the Penz13.com Honda Superstock bike.

He did four laps in the Open Superbike race before retiring and only managed two laps in the second IRRC Superbike race on the Fireblade.

The 21-time Isle of Man TT winner had qualified eighth fastest.

Finnish rider Erno Kostamo won all three 1000cc races at the 60th anniversary meeting for the Penz13.com team on a BMW as the former Grand Prix course hosted round two of the International Road Racing Championship.

Reigning IRRC Supersport champion Pierre Yves Bian (BMW) twice finished in third in the Open Superbike and first IRRC Superbike races.

The Frenchman will make his debut at the Armoy Road Races this month, when he will ride a Honda Supersport machine alongside Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed.

Yves Bian was a winner in the Supertwin class at the North West 200 in May after Richard Cooper was disqualified from the results. He also impressed at the Isle of Man TT last month, finishing fourth in the Supertwin race on his debut.