Full list of all the winners at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast
A total of 15 awards were presented on Friday night as the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards returned for the first time since 2020 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.
Jonathan Rea was made a life member of the MCUI (Ulster Centre) and presented with a trophy in recognition of his six World Superbike titles and ambassadorial work.
The sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland also launched a new award for the best rider on Irish soil, named the Jonathan Rea trophy.
Alastair Seeley is the first recipient of the accolade after winning the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles last year and claiming three wins at the North West 200.
Irish Motorbike Awards – winners: Zerofit Short Circuit Rider of the Year (UK circuits) – Glenn Irwin; Sloane Helicopters Short Circuit Rider of the Year (Irish circuits) – Alastair Seeley; Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year – James McManus; Aktivora Off-Road Rider of the Year – Mark McLernon; Belfast Telegraph National Road Racer of the Year – Michael Sweeney; IFS International Road Racer of the Year – Peter Hickman; Bayview Hotel Team of the Year – IFS Racing; Coleraine Kawasaki Hall of Fame – Adrian Archibald; Bet McLean Race of the Year - Thomas O’Grady, winner of final Dunlop Masters Superbike race of season to clinch title after last-corner pass on Derek Sheils; Monster Energy Services to Motorcycling – Terry Smyth; Emporio Bathrooms Special Recognition Award – Keith Farmer; Classic Bike Festival Outstanding Achievement Award – Jack Kennedy; Greenlight Television King of the Roads – Davey Todd; Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Irish Motorcyclist of the Year 2022 – Glenn Irwin.