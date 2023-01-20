Jonathan Rea was made a life member of the MCUI (Ulster Centre) and presented with a trophy in recognition of his six World Superbike titles and ambassadorial work.

The sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland also launched a new award for the best rider on Irish soil, named the Jonathan Rea trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Seeley is the first recipient of the accolade after winning the Ulster Superbike and Supersport titles last year and claiming three wins at the North West 200.

There was a standing ovation on Friday night at the 2022 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year ceremony as Keith Farmer was posthumously awarded the Special Recognition Award. The Clogher man’s brother, David and sisters, Wendy Forsythe and Kathy Valentine, received the accolade on his behalf. Keith, a four-time British champion, passed away in November.