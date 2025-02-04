Funding of £187,000 has been confirmed to help improve safety at motorsport and road racing events in Northern Ireland.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons made the announcement on Tuesday at Stormont, where Directors from the 2&4 Wheels Motorsport Steering Group and national governing bodies were in attendance.

Minister Lyons said: “Motorsports have always been part of Northern Ireland’s world class sporting legacy, attracting riders and spectators from across the globe to events such as the North West 200 and other road racing circuits every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This funding will go towards the purchase of safety bales which can be shared across the sector at road races and other events into the future, helping to make these races as safe as possible.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons with competitors Christian Elkin (left) and Tim Woodside at the funding announcement at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“The sector will also benefit from investment in other safety equipment, improving safety at race events and for those participating in track days.”

The equipment will be used at events including road races, car rallies, hill climbs and karting meetings.

Minister Lyons added: “We have some of the best motorsport talent in the world here in Northern Ireland and local races and circuits are important to develop their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad