A GoFundMe page has been set up for seriously injured British championship rider Callum Grigor, who was involved in a crash in the opening National Superstock 1000 race at Donington Park on Saturday, September 6.

The 27-year-old is being treated at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Grigor crashed on the approach to Goddards, with his machine and himself colliding with Manx rider Nathan Harrison, who revealed he had sustained a fracture in his back and a broken femur in the accident.

An update from Grigor Racing said he was in a “critical” condition and was “being held in a medically induced coma”.

Scottish rider Callum Grigor was seriously injured in a crash at Donington Park. (Photo: Grigor Racing)

A plea on the GoFundMe page for the injured Scotsman said: “Please can you help the Grigor family at this difficult time they are dealing with just now as Callum is in ICU in Nottingham far away from their home in Scotland and family and friends and they don’t have a time scale of how long they will have to be by his side.

“This funding would help with day to day costs with accommodation, food and transport back and from [the hospital] as family are having to take time off work and still have bills to pay.

“I know this is the last thing on their minds at this difficult time but any donations would help ease another pressure from their thoughts under the circumstances.”