Jonathan Rea has suffered a further setback following confirmation that the six-time World Superbike champion will miss the second round at Portimao in Portugal at the end of March.

The Northern Ireland rider suffered broken bones in his left foot following a crash in testing at Phillip Island in Australia, ruling him out of this weekend’s season-opener at Phillip Island in Australia.

The Pata Maxus Yamaha rider has returned home to Northern Ireland and has met with a surgeon, but the Portuguese round will come too soon for the 38-year-old, according to team boss Paul Denning, who also confirmed that Rea’s place in the team will be taken over at Portimao by a second rider alongside Andrea Locatelli.

“I think sad is the word, just sad to be away from the team, away from the bike, and particularly as he was starting to do so well and the flow was coming,” said Denning.

Pata Maxus Yamaha World Superbike Jonathan Rea is now set to miss the second round of the World Superbike Championship in March through injury. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

“He’s super disappointed but he’s back home. He’s seen a surgeon, and the next course of action will be… I don’t want to share anything that’s medically his private information, but he’s on it and doing everything he can to be ready as soon as he possibly can.

“Jonathan, all things being equal as we know today, unfortunately has no chance of testing or racing at Portimao, in mid and end of March are the two dates which are just too early for the complexity of the injury to heal, so we’ll have two riders on track but who it will be is very much to be confirmed.”

Italian Locatelli was 10th fastest in free practice on Friday at Phillip Island, with Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter the leading Yamaha contender on the GYTR GRT Yamaha in sixth.

