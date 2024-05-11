GALLERY: All of the winners from Saturday's action at the North West 200 as Glenn Irwin breaks Superbike record and Davey Todd enjoys double success

It was another thrilling day of action at the North West 200 as Glenn Irwin set a new Superbike win record with his 10th consecutive victory – before adding an 11th in the featured race later in the afternoon – while Davey Todd and Peter Hickman both also celebrated doubles.