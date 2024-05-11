GALLERY: Best photos as Glenn Irwin sets new Superbike wins record at North West 200

By Johnny Morton
Published 11th May 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 14:05 BST
Glenn Irwin won Saturday’s opening Superbike race at the North West 200 for a perfect 10 wins in a row as he became the most successful rider in the history of the class at the north coast road race.

In scorching conditions around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course, Irwin and Milwaukee BMW’s Davey Todd engaged in a repeat of their battle in Thursday’s opening race, which went down to the sixth and final lap.

With nothing between them, Todd was lining up a pass as they approached Juniper chicane but a slower rider skittled his tactics, preventing the 28-year-old from executing his plan.

That left Hager PBM Ducati’s Irwin to clinch an historic win by 0.382s for a double following his victory in Thursday’s race.

Michael Dunlop finished third on his Hawk Racing Honda, 19 seconds down, despite incurring a 10-second time penalty after failing to stop when he ran on at Magherabuoy chicane on the first lap.

Irwin wrapped up his 10th Superbike victory in a row and his seventh on Ducati machinery to take over as the most successful rider ever in the blue riband class from Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter.

Glenn Irwin celebrates his record-breaking North West 200 win with partner Laura and kids Freddie, Gia & Phoebe

1. Special moment

Glenn Irwin celebrates his record-breaking North West 200 win with partner Laura and kids Freddie, Gia & Phoebe Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Glenn Irwin celebrates after his 10th consecutive Superbike win following Saturday's triumph at the North West 200. PIC: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

2. History-maker Glenn Irwin

Glenn Irwin celebrates after his 10th consecutive Superbike win following Saturday's triumph at the North West 200. PIC: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Glenn Irwin celebrates after his latest North West 200 victory

3. Winning moment

Glenn Irwin celebrates after his latest North West 200 victory Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Glenn Irwin jumps for joy after winning at the North West 200

4. Jumping for joy

Glenn Irwin jumps for joy after winning at the North West 200 Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

