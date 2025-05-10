GALLERY: Best pictures from NW200 as Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd amongst Saturday's winners

On one of the best sporting days of the year in Northern Ireland, racing enthusiasts were treated to an action-packed Saturday schedule full of excitement and drama.

Cooper celebrated victory in the opening Supertwins contest before Dunlop, who won twice on Thursday, completed a hat-trick by storming to Superbike success amid some controversy.

There was further joy for Cooper as he triumphed in a Supersport thriller while Todd won the Superstock race.

Paul Jordan took top spot in Saturday’s second Supertwins, finishing ahead of Michael Sweeney, and the schedule was rounded off as Todd celebrated Superbike success after Dunlop was forced to stop early.

Record holder Alastair Seeley was also back on the podium for a 44th time of his career after finishing third behind Todd and Dean Harrison.

Here are the best photos from across an unforgettable day of racing.

1 . Cooper celebrates Richard Cooper celebrates his opening win with daughter Roxy Raye

2 . Dunlop delight Michael Dunlop on his way to Superbike victory

3 . Champagne moment Richard Cooper celebrates winning the Supersport race