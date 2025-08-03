Classic Bike Festival Irelandplaceholder image
GALLERY: Bikes, nostalgia, famous names and paddock scenes at Classic Bike Festival Ireland

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2025, 12:27 BST
Pictures from the GO Classic Ireland Bike Festival at Bishopscourt in Co Down, where the final Joey 25 Celebration parade laps are taking place to mark 25 years since the tragic passing of the Northern Ireland motorcycling legend.

The annual festival began on Friday and ends on Sunday, August 3.

1. Danny Kent was fastest in Superbike qualifying on the McAMS Yamaha at Bishopscourt at the Classic Bike Festival

Classic Bike Festival Ireland Photo: Pacemaker Press

2. British Superbike rider Storm Stacey enjoying the Classic Bike Festival at Bishopscourt

Classic Bike Festival Ireland Photo: Pacemaker Press

3. Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) won the opening Supersport race on Saturday at the Classic Bike Festival at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit

Classic Bike Festival Ireland Photo: Pacemaker Press

4. Storm Stacey rode a former Joey Dunlop 250 Honda during the parade laps at the Classic Bike Festival

Classic Bike Festival Ireland Photo: Pacemaker Press

