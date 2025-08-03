The annual festival began on Friday and ends on Sunday, August 3.
1. Danny Kent was fastest in Superbike qualifying on the McAMS Yamaha at Bishopscourt at the Classic Bike Festival
Classic Bike Festival Ireland Photo: Pacemaker Press
2. British Superbike rider Storm Stacey enjoying the Classic Bike Festival at Bishopscourt
Classic Bike Festival Ireland Photo: Pacemaker Press
3. Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) won the opening Supersport race on Saturday at the Classic Bike Festival at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit
Classic Bike Festival Ireland Photo: Pacemaker Press
4. Storm Stacey rode a former Joey Dunlop 250 Honda during the parade laps at the Classic Bike Festival
Classic Bike Festival Ireland Photo: Pacemaker Press
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.