Dunlop made history earlier this year when he racked up his 29th TT win, surpassing the record previously held by his late uncle, Joey Dunlop.

To recognise this incredible sporting achievement, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council hosted a special homecoming event, allowing Michael’s family, friends and his legion of fans to come together and celebrate his milestone TT victory.

Speaking after the homecoming event, Michael said: “It was a real honour and a privilege to be here this evening to celebrate alongside my incredible fans in my hometown.

“Being able to surpass Joey’s record has been the highlight of my career so far – every road racer aspired to beat him and it means a lot to me on a personal level that I was the one who was able to do it. Whatever comes next for me, that will always be a special moment.

"I would like to thank Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for organising this event and to all my family, friends and supporters who came out tonight to share this unforgettable moment with me.”

Ballymoney celebrates local hero Michael Dunlop Crowds of road racing fans descended on Ballymoney on Saturday evening to celebrate Michael Dunlop following his record-breaking success at the Isle of Man TT

