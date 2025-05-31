GALLERY: Some of the best snaps from qualifying at the Isle of Man TT

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 31st May 2025, 16:44 BST
Qualifying at this year’s Isle of Man TT has continued despite the challenging weather conditions.

As the weather worsened, Saturday’s qualifying was cancelled at 14:45 BST.

The schedule had already been revised to try and accommodate extra qualifying in place of the first Supersport and Sidecar races, which have been moved to Monday’s contingency day instead.

However, here are 20 images from Saturday’s action.

Michael Dunlop (Rokit FHO Racing BMW) through St Ninnians during Superbike TT qualifying at Isle of Man TT today. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

1. ISLE OF MAN TT

Michael Dunlop (Rokit FHO Racing BMW) through St Ninnians during Superbike TT qualifying at Isle of Man TT today. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Pacemaker Press

Ryan & Callum Crowe, 600 LCR Honda by Opal / Keplproperties. Greeba Bridge, Isle of Man TT Races Qualifying 2025. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography)

2. ISLE OF MAN TT

Ryan & Callum Crowe, 600 LCR Honda by Opal / Keplproperties. Greeba Bridge, Isle of Man TT Races Qualifying 2025. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) Photo: Pacemaker

David Johnson by 1000 Kawasaki by Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki. Greeba Bridge, Isle of Man TT Races Qualifying 2025. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography)

3. ISLE OF MAN TT

David Johnson by 1000 Kawasaki by Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki. Greeba Bridge, Isle of Man TT Races Qualifying 2025. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) Photo: Pacemaker

Mike Browne - moobob BMW / MLav Racing - BMW during this afternoon's qualifying sessions at Quarterbridge in the Isle of Man. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Pres

4. ISLE OF MAN TT

Mike Browne - moobob BMW / MLav Racing - BMW during this afternoon's qualifying sessions at Quarterbridge in the Isle of Man. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Pres Photo: Pacemaker Press

