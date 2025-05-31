As the weather worsened, Saturday’s qualifying was cancelled at 14:45 BST.
The schedule had already been revised to try and accommodate extra qualifying in place of the first Supersport and Sidecar races, which have been moved to Monday’s contingency day instead.
However, here are 20 images from Saturday’s action.
1. ISLE OF MAN TT
Michael Dunlop (Rokit FHO Racing BMW) through St Ninnians during Superbike TT qualifying at Isle of Man TT today. Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Pacemaker Press
2. ISLE OF MAN TT
Ryan & Callum Crowe, 600 LCR Honda by Opal / Keplproperties. Greeba Bridge, Isle of Man TT Races Qualifying 2025. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) Photo: Pacemaker
3. ISLE OF MAN TT
David Johnson by 1000 Kawasaki by Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki. Greeba Bridge, Isle of Man TT Races Qualifying 2025. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) Photo: Pacemaker
4. ISLE OF MAN TT
Mike Browne - moobob BMW / MLav Racing - BMW during this afternoon's qualifying sessions at Quarterbridge in the Isle of Man. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Pres Photo: Pacemaker Press
