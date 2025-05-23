'Genuine honour' for Isle of Man TT record-breaker Michael Dunlop as part of iconic Mountain Course named in recognition of his achievements
The Northern Ireland man made history last year, surpassing his famous uncle Joey’s tally of 26 victories to set a new benchmark of 29 wins after winning four more TT races for the second consecutive year.
Dunlop, who is on the Isle of Man preparing for the beginning of practice week on Monday, unveiled a new directional marker board on the approach to the 27th milestone, with a previously unnamed left-hand bend now known as MD’s.
The honour acknowledges his record-breaking 27th TT success and the 36-year-old joins an elite list of competitors including TT greats such as Giacomo Agostini, John McGuinness and his uncle Joey in having a section of the legendary 37.73-mile course named after him.
“It is a real, genuine honour to have this happen, and it’s something I’m really proud of,” said the Ballymoney man.
“Anyone that knows me will know how important history and legacy is to me. I’m definitely not one for the attention, and I think everyone knows I don’t really enjoy the spotlight, but to be recognised in this way is special and means a great deal to me.
“I’ve still got plenty of wins in me yet, who knows where I’ll get to in that respect, but to know that this corner is here and will always be here – it’s a real privilege.”
Dunlop is among the big favourites for more success at this year’s TT and has switched to 1000cc BMW and Ducati Supersport machinery in a change from Honda and Yamaha respectively.
He is on the cusp of a milestone 30th win and goes into the TT in fine form after claiming his first North West 200 victories since 2016 with a Superbike, Superstock and Supersport treble earlier in May.
“I’ve said plenty of times since matching and passing [Joey’s] record that records are there to be broken and they will be broken again,” Dunlop said.
“But for me, it has always been important that the Dunlop name continues on at the top of the sport, and for it to be a Dunlop that takes things to that next level.”
Opening practice at the TT is scheduled for Monday, while the race programme due to commence on Saturday, May 31 with the first Supersport and Sidecar events.
