Gerard Kinghan teams up with IFS Racing to ride Yamaha R1M in 2019 Ulster Superbike Championship

Ulster Superbike champion Gerard Kinghan has joined IFS Racing to ride a Yamaha R1M in 2019.

The Randalstown man has completed a deal with team owner Graeme Hanna, who has been a loyal sponsor of Irish motorcycling racing for many years.

Kinghan, who has been racing for 15 years, previously competed in the British Superstock 1000 Championship and said he would love the opportunity to compete in Britain again.

“Yes, I would love to still be at the sharp end in England but running your own team just became so costly,” he said.

“I enjoy the racing at home and I’m hoping the fans will return to the short circuits; the racing has become very close and enjoyable.”

A close neighbour of fellow motorcycle racers Michael and Eugene Laverty, Kinghan dominate the revamped Ulster Superbike Championship in 2018 and is aiming to retain his crown next year.

“I have worked hard at my racing but I must pay

special thanks to my parents, who have supported me all the way through good and bad times,” he said.

“My ultimate goal is to win races in 2019 for my IFS race team but also to enjoy the sport that has been a big part of my life.

“I would like to thank Graeme Hanna along with Simon and Geoffrey Barron and all my sponsors associated with IFS Racing.”