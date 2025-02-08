The North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club are swapping engines for horses as a fundraising event has been launched ahead of this year's Tandragee 100 races.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'A Night at the Races' event has been pencilled into the diary and will take place next Saturday (February 15) at Laurelvale Cricket Club at 8pm.

The evening is to raise funds to help the return of the historic Around-a-Pound Tandragee 100 to be run on June 27 and 28 this year - a change of date from the traditional May Day weekend to facilitate calendar changes elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ages will be welcome for a great night’s fun with recorded horse races to bet on and opportunities to cheer your horses on.

The Tandragee 100 was last held in 2022 on the spectacular course in North Armagh. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker)

To round out the evening there will be an auction race where the horses will be auctioned off and the ‘owner’ of the winner will receive a cash prize.

A good night's entertainment and craic is guaranteed, with free entry at the door.

The Tandragee 100 was last held in 2022, with the issue over surface conditions ultimately forcing its cancellation in the past two seasons.