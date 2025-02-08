Get the winners at the ready as North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club are swapping horsepower for horses in fundraising event
'A Night at the Races' event has been pencilled into the diary and will take place next Saturday (February 15) at Laurelvale Cricket Club at 8pm.
The evening is to raise funds to help the return of the historic Around-a-Pound Tandragee 100 to be run on June 27 and 28 this year - a change of date from the traditional May Day weekend to facilitate calendar changes elsewhere.
All ages will be welcome for a great night’s fun with recorded horse races to bet on and opportunities to cheer your horses on.
To round out the evening there will be an auction race where the horses will be auctioned off and the ‘owner’ of the winner will receive a cash prize.
A good night's entertainment and craic is guaranteed, with free entry at the door.
The Tandragee 100 was last held in 2022, with the issue over surface conditions ultimately forcing its cancellation in the past two seasons.
However, progress around resurfacing work was announced back in September last year as the event makes a welcome return to Northern Ireland’s road racing calendar in June.