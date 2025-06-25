Glenn Irwin will undergo surgery on Thursday morning to repair damage to his pelvic area following a crash at round three of the British Superbike Championship at Snetterton.

The Carrickfergus man was high-sided from his Hager PBM Ducati on the exit of the Esses at the Norfolk circuit in the final free practice session on Saturday morning.

Irwin landed heavily on his right-hand side and sustained fractures to his pelvis and hip.

He narrowly avoided being hit by his brother Andrew and Rory Skinner in the aftermath, who failed to see him at the side of the track due to a cloud of dust kicked up by the incident.

Irwin is being treated in Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and will undergo surgery to repair his sacrum, which he said was in “lots of little pieces”.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old said he was “adapting to hospital life” and thanked well-wishers for their continued messages of support.

“It’s Wednesday morning, the day before my surgery, so [I am] getting an MRI now which is good to get it done before surgery because after surgery, the scan will look a bit less clear,” Irwin said in a video message posted to social media.

“Feeling good, adapting to hospital life… thanks for all the continued well-wishes.”

The PBM Ducati team is seeking a replacement for Irwin, who will be out of action for some time as he begins the recovery process.

Knockhill in Scotland hosts the fourth round of the series from July 4-6.

A statement from the team said a timeframe for the Ulsterman’s return remained unclear until his rehabilitation programme commences following the operation.

“After lengthy discussions with his medical team, Glenn is scheduled to undergo surgery on his sacrum (pelvic region) this Thursday morning,” the statement read. “We understand the serious nature of this injury and our heartfelt thoughts and best wishes are with Glenn during this difficult time. “Following the procedure, we’ll be focusing on his recovery with an intensive rehabilitation plan. Until that gets underway, it’s not possible to predict a timeline for his recovery and his return to the Hager PBM Ducati team and the British Superbike Championship. “We know Glenn will be greatly missed from the BSB grid, and we’re truly grateful for the overwhelming support and kind messages we’ve received. “The understanding from the sponsors and the series organising at this difficult time is also most appreciated, and the team is working hard on finding a suitable stand-in rider with the aim of being back on track at Knockhill.”

Irwin was second in the championship prior to Snetterton, 12 points behind Bradley Ray, who won all three races at the weekend.