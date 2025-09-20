Glenn Irwin addresses Nitrous Competition Racing 2026 Ducati BSB rumour - 'read into it how you want'
The Carrickfergus man has extended his deal with his team into next season, when he will partner reigning BSB champion and title leader Kyle Ryde.
Irwin, who parted company from the Hager PBM Ducati squad following a disagreement over the timing of his comeback from injury following a big crash in June at Snetterton, was asked if he was able to make any comment on the rumoured change during TNT Sports coverage of the opening Showdown round at Assen on Saturday.
Irwin responded: “I don’t think I’m under contract with any manufacturer really – do you really get factory contracts in BSB?
“But look, the R1’s incredible, we’re adapting to it all the time and if we continue with that, I’m more than happy because it’s a proven championship-winning bike.
“But you have to be adaptable in racing and if it was to change, I’d be equally as happy as well. I just enjoy riding motorbikes – read into how you want, but I’m sure whatever bike this team puts out will be competitive.”
The first Showdown race was stopped on lap 10 of 18 because of heavy rain and standing water on the track.
A result was eventually called with half points awarded, giving Scott Redding (Hager PBM Ducati) the win from Leon Haslam and Danny Kent.