Glenn Irwin and Davey Todd will headline the line-up of racers at the 2024 Briggs North West 200 'Meet the Stars' event in Coleraine's Lodge Hotel on March 6. (Photo by Stephen Davison)

​Considered a night not to be missed, the evening provides a special opportunity for road racing fans to get up close and personal with many of the leading names who will be in action on the north coast during race week across May 8-11.

Topping the bill will be newly-crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year, Glenn Irwin.

Irwin won both Superbike races at Portrush last May to bring his Superbike victory tally at the meeting to eight.

This stands just one shy of the record of nine Superbike victories shared by the late, great Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter.

With his 2024 plans still not revealed, local favourite Irwin is certain to face lots of questions from the fans during the launch night as he bids to become the NW200’s most successful Superbike racer.

Irwin is set to be joined on stage by 2023 double NW200 Supersport race winner Davey Todd.

Also confirmed for the ‘Meet the Stars’ programme will be the Honda duo of Dean Harrison and Nathan Harrison.

Now fully recovered from the injuries he sustained in a Superstock race crash during last year’s North West 200, Nathan will line up alongside his namesake and latest Honda recruit, Dean, during this special evening for road racing fans.

Dean has joined Nathan and veteran John McGuinness in the Honda Racing squad for 2024.

With Todd swapping the Milenco Padgetts Hondas he rode at last year’s North West for BMW power with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

The evening of fun and chat will be hosted by Claire McCollum and Stephen Watson and race fans will have lots of opportunities to meet their favourite riders for selfies and autographs during the night.

Entry is strictly by ticket only with a limited number of tickets now on sale at £10 each.

So don’t miss out on your chance to join road racing’s biggest names with more stars set to be confirmed during the coming week.