​Glenn Irwin has a golden opportunity to make history as Northern Ireland’s first British Superbike champion this weekend but the Ulsterman is at ease with the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irwin goes into the Showdown finale at Brands Hatch trailing his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell by only 7.5 points after ten rounds.

Both riders are bidding to clinch the coveted BSB crown for the first time in their careers to secure an unprecedented ninth title in what would be a poignant tribute to PBM team owner Paul Bird, who sadly passed away following illness in September aged only 56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virtually inseparable since the season-opener at Silverstone in April, the duo – who were signed in a new-look line-up for 2023 by Bird, replacing Josh Brookes and Tom Sykes – have each won eight races.

Glenn Irwin has the chance to become Northern Ireland's first ever British Superbike champion this weekend at Brands Hatch. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

England’s Bridewell has 368 points to Irwin’s 360.5 ahead of tomorrow’s opening 12-lap Sprint race at the Kent track, where the new champion will be crowned on Sunday.

A total of 105 points are available across the final three races of an absorbing championship, with a big haul of 35 points going to the winner of each race at Brands.

OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde, 27.5 points behind Bridewell, and former champion Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW) – six points further adrift – also remain in the hunt, poised to capitalise on any errors by the title frontrunners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stage is set for a grandstand conclusion to one of the most thrilling BSB title battles in years.

There is no love lost between Irwin and Bridewell after they clashed at Donington Park a fortnight ago, where Bridewell wiped out his team-mate in the second race, sending them both careering into the gravel.

Irwin, though, only has eyes for the British title and the 33-year-old – last year’s runner-up – says his overriding emotion before the outcome is decided is one of gratitude.

“I can understand how people would feel under pressure in this position, but I don’t – I just feel grateful to be in this position,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every rider wants to win the championship and I’ve worked so hard in different ways this year, and for the first time it’s now a real possibility.

“I’m grateful for that and although people must think ‘he must be under pressure’, I feel calm, I feel focused, I feel happy and full of clarity.

“Those are feelings that you want to feel because I want to enjoy this season and this moment, which I am enjoying. It won’t be any different,” he added.

“I’ve made a few wee small alterations for the weekend. I work really closely with Ryan Caldwell, who used to play [rugby] for Ulster, Exeter and Ireland, from a mindfulness point of view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the first time he’s actually coming to the event, although he’s only coming on Sunday, so that’s the only real difference this weekend.

“All my family are going too. They’ve hired their own motorhome because mine would be like a creche!

“Ryan’s coming because I find him a very calming influence. He’s the man behind the calmness I have now and having him there is just a wee upgrade, but other than that everything is the same.”

Irwin is prepared for the unexpected after a madcap penultimate round at Donington, but he also believes winning all three races this weekend is a distinct possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all to play for and I feel really, really good on the bike, especially of late; it’s just begun to feel even better and just really at one with it,” he said. “It’s just about understanding more: body position, animation on the bike.

“Can we win three races to win the championship, can we do that? Yeah. Will we need to do that? Nobody knows – no one knows what’s going to happen.”