The Nitrous Competitions Racing Team will field Glenn Irwin and Kyle Ryde on Ducati machinery in the 2026 British Superbike Championship.

The team will change to the Italian manufacturer from Yamaha to run the new Ducati V4R.

Two-time title runner-up Irwin has enjoyed plenty of success on Ducati machinery in BSB and began this season with the iconic marque in the Hager PBM squad before parting company from the team in August.

The Carrickfergus man joined Nitrous Competitions Racing alongside Ryde, who won the title in 2024 on the Yamaha R1.

Irwin was recently confirmed to continue with the team next year, with Englishman Ryde also tying up a new deal.

Team owner David Williams said: “We are delighted to announce an exciting new opportunity to collaborate with Ducati Corse, ahead of the launch of the new Ducati V4 R in the UK. The bike is already showing immense potential and is expected to be a strong title contender for the 2026 season.

“While our long-term sights are set on 2026, our immediate focus remains firmly on the 2025 campaign, particularly the final two rounds, as we aim to roll out of pit lane once again carrying the number one plate.

“On a personal level, Ducati has always been a brand close to my heart, having owned several models over the years. To now see the latest V4 R lining up on the BSB grid under Nitrous branding will be an incredibly proud moment.

“As we have signed Glenn Irwin for 2026, I believe his experience on the previous model can be carried over to give the whole team vital feedback, whilst Kyle has also experienced the Ducati on track recently too. Although not yet on the 2026 model, he has shown that he can “ride the wheels off” almost anything he throws a leg over! His adaptability and natural speed give us every confidence that he will handle the transition seamlessly.