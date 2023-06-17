The Carrickfergus man claimed pole position on the BeerMonster Ducati and capped a perfect start to the weekend by sealing his third success this season, giving him a narrow lead of three points over team-mate Tommy Bridewell going into Sunday’s races.

Irwin took the lead at the start of the second lap from Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) and went on to wrap up a decisive victory, with the 33-year-old always looking in control at the front on the Panigale V4R.

Kyle Ryde (OMG Yamaha) took the runner-up spot, six tenths of a second behind, with O’Halloran 1.2 seconds further back as he completed the top three.

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) leads the British Superbike Championship after winning the Sprint race at Knockhill in Scotland on Saturday. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Irwin said: “It’s one of those weekends when every change is coming better. That helps with feedback and communication.

“I sat in my motorhome last night and I meditated and asked to be precise today, to be composed, and to be at one with the bike and be the highest version of myself.

“It’s so enjoyable when you win at those tracks that are normally a tougher one.”

His brother Andrew is sidelined this weekend through injury following a crash during a private test on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade at Knockhill a few weeks ago.

Behind the leading trio, Bridewell finished fourth ahead of Christian Iddon on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati, while Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW) was sixth.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy was 11th on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.

Earlier, Donegal’s Richard Kerr finished as the runner-up in the first National Superstock 1000 race on his AMD Motorsport Honda behind Dan Linfoot.

Carrick’s Alastair Seeley was fifth on the SYNETIQ BMW, with Eglinton man David Allingham taking 12th (SMS Honda).