News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Glenn Irwin back on top in British Superbike Championship after Knockhill Sprint win

Glenn Irwin threw down the gauntlet to his British Superbike rivals with a dominant victory in the Sprint race opener at Knockhill in Scotland on Saturday.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 17th Jun 2023, 18:17 BST- 2 min read

The Carrickfergus man claimed pole position on the BeerMonster Ducati and capped a perfect start to the weekend by sealing his third success this season, giving him a narrow lead of three points over team-mate Tommy Bridewell going into Sunday’s races.

Irwin took the lead at the start of the second lap from Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) and went on to wrap up a decisive victory, with the 33-year-old always looking in control at the front on the Panigale V4R.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kyle Ryde (OMG Yamaha) took the runner-up spot, six tenths of a second behind, with O’Halloran 1.2 seconds further back as he completed the top three.

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) leads the British Superbike Championship after winning the Sprint race at Knockhill in Scotland on Saturday. Picture: David Yeomans PhotographyGlenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) leads the British Superbike Championship after winning the Sprint race at Knockhill in Scotland on Saturday. Picture: David Yeomans Photography
Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) leads the British Superbike Championship after winning the Sprint race at Knockhill in Scotland on Saturday. Picture: David Yeomans Photography
Most Popular

Irwin said: “It’s one of those weekends when every change is coming better. That helps with feedback and communication.

“I sat in my motorhome last night and I meditated and asked to be precise today, to be composed, and to be at one with the bike and be the highest version of myself.

“It’s so enjoyable when you win at those tracks that are normally a tougher one.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His brother Andrew is sidelined this weekend through injury following a crash during a private test on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade at Knockhill a few weeks ago.

Behind the leading trio, Bridewell finished fourth ahead of Christian Iddon on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati, while Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW) was sixth.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy was 11th on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha.

Earlier, Donegal’s Richard Kerr finished as the runner-up in the first National Superstock 1000 race on his AMD Motorsport Honda behind Dan Linfoot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carrick’s Alastair Seeley was fifth on the SYNETIQ BMW, with Eglinton man David Allingham taking 12th (SMS Honda).

Sunday’s two 30-lap BSB races are scheduled for 13:35 BST and 16:30 BST.

Related topics:ScotlandCarrickfergus