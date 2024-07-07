Glenn Irwin back to winning ways in British Superbike Championship after victory in five-lap sprint at Snetterton

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 7th Jul 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 19:22 BST
Glenn Irwin won Sunday’s opening British Superbike race at Snetterton in Norfolk after a five-lap sprint following a red-flag stoppage for rain.

Irwin took the lead from OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde on the first lap and led all the way on the Hager PBM Ducati to clinch victory from reigning champion Tommy Bridewell.

Honda Racing’s Bridewell had started the initial race from 16th on the grid after crashing out in Saturday’s wet opener, but the Wiltshire man had climbed to third before the race was halted when rain began to fall.

Bridewell lined up for the restart in third position but dropped to fifth after a poor start and lost time at the beginning as he battled his way into podium contention.

Glenn Irwin won race two at Snetterton on the Hager PBM Ducati. Picture: David Yeomans PhotographyGlenn Irwin won race two at Snetterton on the Hager PBM Ducati. Picture: David Yeomans Photography
Glenn Irwin won race two at Snetterton on the Hager PBM Ducati. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

There was no further rain and Northern Ireland man Irwin rode a faultless race to close out the win from Bridewell and Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Ducati), who held off Ryde to secure the final rostrum spot.

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) claimed sixth ahead of Danny Kent on the McAMS Yamaha.

Glenn Irwin was fifth in Sarturday’s race which was won by Storm Stacey from Lewis Rollo.

The final BSB race of the weekend at the Norfolk circuit is scheduled for 16:15 BST.

Earlier, teenager Jack Burrows finished 18th in the second British Talent Cup race with fellow Ulster rider Peter Willis in 19th.

Cullybackey’s Willis and Burrows from Dungannon celebrated their maiden podium results in Saturday’s first race in the wet, when they crossed the line in second and third respectively.

