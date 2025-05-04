Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenn Irwin fought his way through from the fifth row of the grid to finish as the runner-up in the opening British Superbike race of the season on Sunday at Oulton Park.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider had to start from 14th place after sliding off in qualifying, but Irwin staged a tenacious fightback to pip Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati) for second place at the Cheshire track.

Former champion Bradley Ray, competing in BSB for the first time since 2022 after racing in the World Superbike Championship for the past two seasons, won the race and set a new lap record on the Raceways Yamaha in 1m 33.193s.

Ray powered clear from the front and quickly broke the chasing pack, opening a lead of three seconds after a few laps.

Glenn Irwin fought his way through from 14th place on the grid to seal the runner-up spot in the first British Superbike race of 2025 at Oulton Park. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

The English rider could afford to roll off the pace on the last lap and won in the end by 1.9s from Irwin, with Haslam right on his tail in third.

Irwin, who has twice finished as the championship runner-up, said he intends to give Ray a run for his money on Monday at the Bank Holiday meeting, when he will line up on the front row in second place for the Sprint race.

“It feels like a win and I know Brad won the race and fair play because he done a great job, and he knows he’s very fast over one lap and used that strategy and broke the guys,” Irwin told TNT Sports.

“I don’t have much to say other than a huge thanks to the team.

“We arrived here after three great tests and some new parts – the same parts but just fresher – were put in for this weekend and the bike yesterday was so hard to ride.

“It was very slow, we tried to give it more power and then it was a monster; really couldn’t understand it so then they changed the engine, they changed nearly everything they could change and then I threw it down the road in qualifying, which was completely my fault.

“The first thing I done was apologise to Jordan [Bird, team co-owner] when I came in, but we got the head down.

“I changed my training programme this winter and I feel very fit, very calm on the bike in that race, and we look forward to tomorrow,” he added.

“This guy [Bradley Ray] done a great job to win the race and it’s nice he’s back in from World Superbike, but we will take the fight to him tomorrow.”

Irwin’s brother Andrew (Honda Racing UK) was ruled out of the rest of the meeting with a shoulder injury after a heavy tumble in qualifying, while fellow Ulsterman and BSB rookie Scott Swann finished 12th on the Send My Bag by IWR Racing Honda.

Donegal’s Richard Kerr, riding for Michael Laverty’s team on the ROKiT BMW, was 16th.

Behind the top three, Storm Stacey was fourth on the Bathams AJN Racing BMW followed by reigning champion Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha) and Honda’s Tommy Bridewell.

Davey Todd, making his race debut on the 8TEN Racing BMW, failed to finish after encountering an issue with his M1000RR machine, while team co-owner Peter Hickman was 13th.