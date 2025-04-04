Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British Superbike title hopeful Glenn Irwin can’t wait to kick-start his pre-season testing programme with the Hager PBM Ducati squad this weekend at Navarra in Spain.

Official BSB testing gets under way at Navarra in Spain on Sunday and Monday as the countdown to round one of the 2025 championship at Oulton Park (May 3-5) begins in earnest.

Irwin, who finished third in the standings last year, said: “I can’t wait to get back on the Superbike. I had a little play about a month ago at Almeria with a V4S road bike supplied by Ducati Manchester – I was due to have four days on track but we got really unlucky with the rain and I got four sessions.

“But it was enough to light the fire and remind me how much I love riding the Superbike and now I can’t really think about anything else.

Glenn Irwin will be in action on the Hager PBM Ducati at the opening official British Superbike test at Navarra in Spain this weekend. (Photo by PBM Ducati)

“For me, Navarra is more about getting back on the bike, getting the team back together; it’s not about being the fastest guy on the track, it’s about getting the whole team back on the pace and working together.”

One area Irwin and the PBM team will focus on in Spain is testing a new rear tyre after the Carrickfergus man experienced issues at certain circuits in 2024.

“We’ve got a new tyre this year, we’ve got a lower seat to test and a few new things to try so it’s about making a schedule, sticking to it and not getting caught up trying to go to the top of the timesheets,” he added.

“We’ll be concentrating on the things which need to be done, because the work we do here will pay off when the season begins.”

Irwin penned a new two-year deal with the Cumbrian team, which is being run for the second season by Jordan and Frank Bird.

The former two-time title runner-up and record 11-in-a-row North West 200 Superbike race winner announced his plans to retire from road racing last year and will concentrate solely on the British championship in 2025.