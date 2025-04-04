Glenn Irwin 'can't wait' for Superbike fix with PBM Ducati team as official British Superbike testing set to commence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Official BSB testing gets under way at Navarra in Spain on Sunday and Monday as the countdown to round one of the 2025 championship at Oulton Park (May 3-5) begins in earnest.
Irwin, who finished third in the standings last year, said: “I can’t wait to get back on the Superbike. I had a little play about a month ago at Almeria with a V4S road bike supplied by Ducati Manchester – I was due to have four days on track but we got really unlucky with the rain and I got four sessions.
“But it was enough to light the fire and remind me how much I love riding the Superbike and now I can’t really think about anything else.
“For me, Navarra is more about getting back on the bike, getting the team back together; it’s not about being the fastest guy on the track, it’s about getting the whole team back on the pace and working together.”
One area Irwin and the PBM team will focus on in Spain is testing a new rear tyre after the Carrickfergus man experienced issues at certain circuits in 2024.
“We’ve got a new tyre this year, we’ve got a lower seat to test and a few new things to try so it’s about making a schedule, sticking to it and not getting caught up trying to go to the top of the timesheets,” he added.
“We’ll be concentrating on the things which need to be done, because the work we do here will pay off when the season begins.”
Irwin penned a new two-year deal with the Cumbrian team, which is being run for the second season by Jordan and Frank Bird.
The former two-time title runner-up and record 11-in-a-row North West 200 Superbike race winner announced his plans to retire from road racing last year and will concentrate solely on the British championship in 2025.
His brother Andrew will also compete in BSB again this season with the Honda Racing UK team while fellow Ulsterman Scott Swann makes the step up from Superstock 1000 for the first time and will ride a Honda Fireblade for IWR Racing sponsored by Send My Bag.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.