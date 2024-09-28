Glenn Irwin claims podium in opening British Superbike race at Donington Park
OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde held off reigning champion Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) to slash the gap at the top to three points ahead of Sunday’s two races at the Derbyshire track.
Ryde qualified on pole and took the lead into the first corner, with Bridewell going with his title rival as they opened a gap over the chasing pack.
Ryde, though, held his nerve despite coming under pressure from Bridewell and eventually won by two seconds after the 20-lap opener.
Irwin hauled himself up to third after qualifying sixth on the Hager PBM Ducati but was unable to close the deficit to the leaders.
The Carrickfergus man was shadowed by his brother Andrew (Honda Racing UK) until the finish as he bagged some valuable points to keep his title hopes alive.
Irwin is 47 points behind Bridewell with five races remaining this season.
The 34-year-old narrowly missed out on becoming Northern Ireland’s first BSB champion in 2023, with Bridewell claiming the title by only half-a-point in the final race of the season at Brands Hatch.
Sunday’s BSB races are scheduled for 12:15 BST and 16:30 BST.
In the Supersport class, Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) from Dublin increased his lead in the championship to 19 points after beating Ben Currie.
Fellow title contender Luke Stapleford suffered a blow after crashing out.
Randalstown’s Eugene McManus took fifth ahead of Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston, while former champion Alastair Seeley was eighth.
