There was uncertainty over the future of the team following the sad passing of Paul Bird at the age of 56 last September.

However, his children, Jordan and Frank Bird, will continue his legacy in the sport, with Carrickfergus man Irwin leading the charge after finishing as the championship runner-up for a second success year in 2023 behind Tommy Bridewell, who has joined Honda Racing.

The eight-time North West 200 Superbike winner will also return to the event in May, when he will have the chance to surpass Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter as the most successful Superbike rider ever around the ‘Triangle’ course.

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin will ride a PBM Ducati in the 2024 British Superbike Championship. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Irwin, who won 10 BSB races last year and secured eight podiums, said: “For the people reading this it must be a relief as I have been inundated with messages from fans asking me about what I am doing this season, which has been really nice, and I am so grateful for their support.

"It might sound like a cliché, but there was never really anywhere else I wanted to be, despite interest from elsewhere when there was some uncertainty, my heart and attention was always to remain with PBM.

"To touch on last year, we had an amazing season working together and after four years apart we came back together, and I think in that time I have grown up and matured.

"The team went through a lot last year, but it was also an amazing year and the championship was one of the most exciting in history and I am extremely grateful to have been a part of that,” added the 33-year-old.

Glenn Irwin with Jordan Bird after signing with the PBM Racing Team for the 2024 British Superbike Championship

"It didn’t work out in my favour as such, but it doesn’t take any of the sweetness away from it because we had great success. I believe and fully expect myself to be fighting for the championship from the off, but we also have to understand some changes and we will have to adapt.”

Irwin said he won’t allow complacency to hinder his championship mission this season after taking the BSB title fight down to the wire last year, when he lost out by only half-a-point.

“It certainly isn’t just a case of roll the dice like last year, we have a lot of work to do, and I think it is important that we are not complacent,” he said.

"We do our work, and then I think we can certainly be in for a lot of race wins and success ahead.

"I started my Superbike career with PBM and as much as it is a new era with Jordan and Frank as my bosses now, I will never separate the first part of the PBM chapter to this one.

"I had my first pole position, first podium and first win with the team, but there are a few things I want to achieve. First off, it is to win the British Superbike Championship and secondly to retain it, they are the two things I want to achieve with PBM.”

In a statement, team owners Jordan and Frank Bird said they had been on an ‘emotional roller-coaster’ following their dad’s untimely death.

“We are delighted to confirm that the PBM team will be back on the grid this season.

"It has obviously been a real emotional rollercoaster for us, and we are so proud of what the whole team achieved last year, ending the season on a high with a one-two in the standings.

"The PBM team remain fully committed to the championship and after a lot of uncertainty over the last few months we are delighted that Glenn returns as we begin the next chapter for PBM.

"He has a long-standing history with the team – from making his Superbike debut, to a first podium and his first race win in the championship.

"We hope that together we can add a championship title to that this season. We want to take this opportunity to thank our partners and fans for their continued support and we are now looking forward to the future of PBM and keeping Dad’s memory alive.”