Glenn Irwin was crowned the 2023 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for a second time in Belfast on Friday night at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards.

The Carrickfergus man, who also scooped the top accolade last year, retained the prestigious Joey Dunlop trophy in front of a packed crowd at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Irwin beat off opposition from World Superbike star Jonathan Rea and 25-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop for the coveted honour.

A seven-strong shortlist also included British Superstock 1000 champion Richard Kerr, 29-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley, Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Jason Lynn and Ireland’s leading enduro rider Jordan Scott.

Glenn Irwin celebrates a second successive Joey Dunlop trophy as Irish Motorcyclist of the Year winner in Friday's Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards ceremony at Belfast's Crowne Plaza Hotel. (Photo by Stephen Davison)

Irwin narrowly missed out on the British Superbike title last season following one of the closest championship battles in years.

The 33-year-old, who won 10 races, was edged out by his PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell by half-a-point at the final round at Brands Hatch in October.

Irwin also extended his unbeaten run of Superbike victories at the North West 200 to eight with a double last May.

“It’s nice to have won it more than once and I’m sure there are a lot fewer people who have managed that than who’ve actually won it at least once,” Irwin said.

“It was a big shock to get the award last year because we’ve all seen the success Jonathan’s had and continues to have.

“I’d had a good season in BSB but I think the TT helped [fastest ever newcomer in 2022] and the North West was good, but last year was a huge step up for me and it’s the best year I’ve ever had in racing.

“I knew it would put us in the running again but obviously Jonathan and some of the road racing lads were in there and a few young up-and-coming whippersnappers were looking to get their hands on the trophy, so it’s nice to win it again,” he added.

“I want to win it again next year and it’s really special when you see the names on there. I said it before but winning this trophy is one of the proudest moments of my career.”

Irwin was a double winner on the night after also being named as the Short Circuit Rider of the Year on UK Circuits.

Michael Dunlop was among the winners after MD Racing received the Team of the Year award.

The Ballymoney man won four times at the Isle of Man TT last year to become the second most successful rider ever at the event, one behind his uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories.

Dunlop was also presented with the Greenlight Television King of the Roads trophy.

England’s Peter Hickman lifted the International Road Racer of the Year award once again following his four wins at the TT, including a victory in the showpiece Senior race and a new outright 136mph lap record set in the Superstock class. Hickman also triumphed at the Macau Grand Prix in November.

Ballymena’s Barry Davidson received the Services to Motorcycling award after surpassing 100 Irish road racing victories last year at the Cookstown 100.