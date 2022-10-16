Irwin’s younger brother Andrew sealed the runner-up spot in the final race of the year on the SYNETIQ BMW to earn a one-two for the renowned Ulster racing family.

Race winner Irwin, who hinted on Saturday that he could leave Honda Racing UK in a shock move for 2023 – potentially joining Tommy Bridewell in Paul Bird’s Ducati team – pounced on a mistake by Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) to snatch the lead in the closing stages of the 20-lap race.

He then managed his pace at the front and maintained a gap to his brother, securing the last Showdown victory of the season at the Kent circuit – his fifth win overall this year – by 0.672s.

Glenn Irwin secured a double at Brands Hatch to secure second place in the British Superbike Championship.

Buchan was 1.9s back as he completed the top three ahead of Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati), with race two winner Peter Hickman fifth on the FHO Racing BMW.

Bradley Ray, crowned champion after finishing fifth in Saturday’s Sprint race won by Carrickfergus man Irwin, rounded out the top six on the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha.

Ray ended the Showdown with 1192 points, 21 more than Irwin, with Bridewell finishing third, 30 points further back.

FS-3 Kawasaki’s Lee Jackson, ruled out of Sunday’s races with a broken wrist after crashing in Saturday’s race, was fourth followed by McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran.

Glenn Irwin celebrates victory in Saturday's British Superbike Sprint race at Brands Hatch from runner-up Peter Hickman (left) and Andrew Irwin.

Ray’s team-mate Kyle Ryde was fifth ahead of last year’s champion Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha), with Moto2-bound Rory Skinner (FS-3 Kawasaki) eighth.

Jubilant winner Irwin said: “It’s been a fantastic weekend. I knew we had something and the weather played some havoc with how much track time we had, but the first race was mega and in race two we had a grip issue.

“The boys improved the bike from an engine braking point of view and the grip isn’t as good out there as yesterday, so we adapted our electronic strategy and I saved the tyre from the beginning.

“I could see the rain coming and it was spitting on the visor, and I thought I better get to the front, so a massive thanks to Honda once again,” he added.

Andrew Irwin claimed two podiums finishes on the SYNETIQ BMW at Brands Hatch.

“Our bike has been fantastic all year and we’ve done three years of work so far with it, and it’s one of the best bikes in the British Superbike paddock right now.”

Pressed on his future, Irwin said that while he was happy at Honda, “careers take bold decisions”.

“I’m really happy where I am, absolutely really happy where I am. This bike is class, it can win races, it can win championships,” the 32-year-old said.

“Careers take bold decisions. We need to go away from this round and have a chat together.

“I think I might weigh up some road racing side of things and if anything that might affect something, but why would I want to leave this bike in terms of the British Superbike package.”

Runner-up Andrew Irwin looks poised to leave Northern Ireland’s SYNETIQ BMW team and has been linked with a move back to Honda Racing UK, potentially taking over his brother Glenn’s seat if he decides to move on.

The 28-year-old endured a difficult second season on the M1000RR but Irwin has rediscovered his form to see out the season on a positive note.

“I just gave it everything I had. I’ve turned my season around and I’ve turned my career around,” said Irwin, who was 13th overall in the championship.

“It’s crazy – racing’s a roller-coaster and I was at the lowest of the low in the middle of the year, and I’ve turned it around and it’s a credit to the whole team and everyone around me away from racing.

“I’m enjoying it again and for Glenn to win, me to be second, it’s a credit to everyone who helps us at home.

“I can’t wait to have the winter off but it’s nice to go into the winter in good form and remember that I can ride a motorbike.”

Irwin was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding 2023 but said he felt he would be riding for a team capable of battling for the BSB title.

“I’m still going to be in BSB with something very competitive,” he said.

“I feel it’s something I can battle for the championship with and I’m really excited.”

In the British Junior Supersport Championship, James McManus from Randalstown followed in the footsteps of fellow Northern Ireland riders Eunan McGlinchey and Cameron Dawson by winning the title.

The teenager’s seventh place in Saturday’s red-flagged race was enough to clinch the title ahead of Sunday’s final race, when McManus had a DNF.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston capped the season with second place in the final British Supersport race on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha behind Bradley Perie (Appleyard Macadam Yamaha), who won the race by 2.5s to clinch a double following his victory in the Sprint race on Saturday.

Richard Cooper – second on Saturday – was third for Northern Ireland team BPE Yamaha by Russell Racing with Rhys Irwin seventh and Eugene McManus 12th.

Sam Laffins (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) finished as the runner-up in the second National Junior Superstock race with Cameron Dawson in 15th on the MSS Kawasaki.