Vickers survived a last corner scare when he almost lost the front of his OMG Yamaha but managed to stay upright.

He won a drag race to the line by 0.277s from McAMS Yamaha’s Danny Kent, with Kyle Ryde (OMG Yamaha) 0.9s back in third in another Yamaha clean sweep of the rostrum.

Irwin, fourth in the first race, had to settle for eighth while reigning champion Tommy Bridewell was out of luck again after his Honda Racing UK Fireblade developed a technical issue when he had moved up to third place.

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) leads Jason O'Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) in Race 2 at Navarra in Spain. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

Leon Halsam claimed fourth on the ROKiT BMW ahead of Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Ducati) and Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki), with team-mate Max Cook in seventh.

Andrew Irwin’s opening weekend struggles continued as he finished down the order in 13th on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade.

Vickers leads the standings by six points from Ryde and Kent, who are joint second. Irwin is fifth, 16 points behind Vickers after the first round.

In the Supersport Feature race, Ben Currie edged victory on the Oxford Products Ducati in a thrilling finish by only 0.024s on the line from Race 1 winner Luke Stapleford (Macadam Racing Triumph).

Wildcard entry Davey Todd sealed another podium in third on the Powertoolmate Ducati ahead of Brad Perie (Gearlink Kawasaki) and Irishman Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK).

Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley rounded out the top six on the Binch Racing Yamaha.

Eugene McManus crashed out unhurt on the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati while his team-mate and brother James was forced out with a technical problem.

Dungannon’s Cameron Dawson crashed out on the Gearlink Kawasaki while Sam Laffins was 11th on the G&S Racing Kawasaki after receiving a one-place penalty for exceeding the track limits.

In the third British Talent Cup race, Dungannon schoolboy Jack Burrows – making his debut in the series – claimed ninth on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda with Cullybackey’s Peter Willis in 12th on the Microlise Cresswell Racing Honda.

Nikki Coates won the main BMW F900 Cup race by two thousandths of a second in a photo finish on the line from Mason Johnson, while Derek Sheils was ninth.