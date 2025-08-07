Glenn Irwin faces BSB medical assessment before planned injury return at Thruxton
The Northern Ireland rider previously said he had been “declared fit” to return to competitive racing by the medical professionals who assessed his recovery following surgery.
Irwin sustained fractures to his hip socket and pelvis after a crash at Snetterton in June and underwent surgery a few days later on his sacrum (pelvic region).
The 35-year-old has recovered faster than anticipated after initially targeting the Cadwell Park round (August 22-24) for his comeback.
Carrickfergus man Irwin is poised to make his debut for new team OMG Racing Yamaha at Thruxton after parting company from PBM Ducati following a “point of conflict” over his sooner than expected return.
In a statement, the PBM’s management said they felt Irwin’s return “should be deferred until at least after Round 7 at Cadwell Park”.
The team, run by Jordan and Frank Bird, brought in ex-BSB champion Scott Redding as a replacement for Irwin while he was injured, with the former World Superbike rider then confirmed to be riding for PBM for the rest of the season.
As is standard procedure in motorsport, Irwin will now be officially assessed at Thruxton before riding for his new team.
On Thursday, a statement from BSB promoter MSRV said the Ulsterman was currently on the “unfit list”.
The statement said: “In the specific case of Glenn Irwin, who was injured in an accident on 21st June at Snetterton Circuit.
“He is currently on the "unfit list", and will be required to present to the Chief Medical Officer at the Medical Centre at Thruxton Circuit for a "fitness to ride" assessment prior to free practice one on Friday 8th August.
“In the BSB class this also applies to Tommy Bridewell and Charlie Nesbitt who were both declared unfit following accidents at Brands Hatch and are entered for Thruxton.”
Irwin has twice finished as the runner-up in the British Superbike Championship and has stated his goal of becoming the first rider from Northern Ireland to lift the title.
