BeerMonster Ducati rider Bridewell, who won the Sprint race on Saturday, was 1.6s ahead of FHO Racing BMW’s Josh Brookes, who held off Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW) for third.

Ulsterman Irwin passed Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) on the final lap to snatch fourth.

The race, initially scheduled for 16 laps, was rerun over eight laps after SYNETIQ BMW rider Danny Buchan crashed out, with Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) also coming off in a separate incident at the same part of the course at Hamilton on lap seven.

Glenn Irwin chases after his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell at Snetterton

O’Halloran was leading Irwin at the time of the stoppage, with Bridewell in fourth behind Brookes.

Brookes took the lead when the race got back under way once more, with O’Halloran dropping to fifth after making contact with the FHO BMW rider.

Haslam was second ahead of Irwin and Bridewell, who both capitalised on O’Halloran’s mistake.

However, O’Halloran gained two places after passing Ducati duo Irwin and Bridewell into the final corner to move up to third.

Bridewell hit straight back, using the power of the Panigale to draft past O’Halloran on the start/finish straight.

He then climbed to second place after a pass on Haslam and took over at the front from Brookes on lap three.

Bridewell then set the fastest lap of the race and opened a gap as he began to edge clear.

The Wiltshire man was never headed as he went on to wrap up his second victory of the weekend at the Norfolk circuit, extending his lead at the top of the standings at round five of the series.

Irwin, who won twice at Knockhill in Scotland at the previous round, was unable to force his way into contention for the podium, but salvaged fourth on the last lap after getting the better of O’Halloran.

The Carrickfergus man also finished fourth in Saturday’s Sprint race after losing two places on the last lap, with first Brookes and then O’Halloran overtaking Irwin with the finishing line almost in sight.

Bridewell won the Sprint race by 0.679s and will now be gunning for a treble in race three (16:30 BST).

