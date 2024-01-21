Glenn Irwin has underlined his preference to remain in the British Superbike Championship this year and challenge once again for Northern Ireland’s first BSB title.

Glenn Irwin with the Joey Dunlop trophy after winning the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year title for the second time at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards

The Carrickfergus man missed out in one of the closest title duels ever in 2023 by half-a-point to his PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell in a final day decider at Brands Hatch in Kent.

Irwin was named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for the second successive time at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast on Friday night and also won the Short Circuit Rider of the Year after a brilliant season in BSB, when he won 10 races – more than any other rider.

The 33-year-old also added another two wins at the North West 200 last May, extending his unbeaten run in the Superbike class to eight.

With uncertainty around the PBM team’s plans for 2024 after the death of team owner Paul Bird last September, Irwin has yet to put pen to paper on a contract, although he has confirmed an offer to ride in America and an “advanced verbal offer” to continue in BSB.

“I have one contract proposal that isn’t in BSB and another very advanced verbal proposal to race in BSB, which is my preferred option,” Irwin said.

“To go to America would be cool but I’ve three kids and I love doing the school run and things like that. Maybe when I’m 59 or 60 like Jeremy (McWilliams) I might go and ride in the Baggers over there!

“We’ll see what happens but ideally I want to race in BSB and win the title, and more than once.”

Irwin, who received the magnificent Joey Dunlop trophy in front of a packed house at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, said last season was unquestionably the best of his career.

“It was the best year I ever had on a motorbike to date and we had 10 BSB wins, led more laps than anyone and we continued our winning streak at the North West 200,” he said.

“It was an amazing year and yes it could have been a little bit better, but I had so much fun and I’ve so many people to thank.”