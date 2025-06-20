​Glenn Irwin hopes his past successes at Snetterton will be the catalyst for a victorious return to the Norfolk venue this weekend at round three of the British Superbike Championship.

​The Hager PBM Ducati rider is 12 points behind Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) at the top of the standings and has claimed three runner-up finishes and a third so far.

Irwin clinched a double at Snetterton in 2024 and the Carrickfergus man is focused on taking an extra step onto the top of the podium in his quest to challenge for a maiden BSB crown this year.

“Snetterton has been a track where the bike has always worked well and I have had a lot of success, on both Honda and Ducati, so we are fully focused on going and winning races,” said Irwin, who has twice finished as the championship runner-up, including by only half-a-point on 2023.

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) is second in the British Superbike Championship going into round three at Snetterton. (Photo by Double Red)

“That being said, it’s a long championship, so we just need to keep our foot on the gas, keep applying pressure and making the most of the job we have.

“And by that I mean, I think making the most of it will be race victories this weekend, the team are working great, we have had some down time and now we are coming back for race victories.”

On Friday, Irwin was eighth fastest overall in free practice, with Ray top by 0.273s from reigning champion Kyle Ryde (OMG/Nitrous Competitions Yamaha).

The Ulster rider has been in the mix at the first two rounds at Oulton Park and Donington Park, and Irwin is taking confidence from his early-season consistency.

“Looking ahead to Snetterton obviously this year we have started really, really strong and have been consistent across the board at Oulton Park and Donington Park,” he said.

“What was pleasing at Donington was the fact that it was a marked improvement from last year, as we were nowhere near the pace of the OMG package last year of Kyle and Ryan (Vickers), but this year we managed to be ahead.

“Brad won the race, I think we showed good pace to reel him in of over two seconds at a track where last year we really struggled to stay in the top four or five.

“So we take huge confidence from that and it bodes well going forward.”

Fellow Ulsterman Scott Swann was 17th fastest on the Send my Bag by IWR Honda, while Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) was one place ahead of Swann in 16th on the combined times.

Donegal’s Richard Kerr (ROKiT BMW) was 21st for Michael Laverty’s team.

Qualifying on Saturday takes place from 13:10 BST after the third free practice session with the opening race (16 laps) scheduled for 16:00 BST.