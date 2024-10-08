Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenn Irwin says ‘anything can happen’ in the British Superbike title race as he goes into the final round of the championship as the outsider in a three-way fight to be crowned champion at Brands Hatch.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider is 46 points behind OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde and 42 adrift of reigning champion and Honda Racing UK protagonist Tommy Bridewell with three races to go at the Kent circuit this weekend.

However, Irwin has won four of the last six races held at Brands in the title-deciding Showdown phase in October and still retains a live chance of pipping his rivals to become Northern Ireland’s first BSB champion.

The 34-year-old, who claimed his eighth win of the season at the penultimate round at Donington Park, is also hoping to capitalise on the extra points available in the finale, with 35 up for grabs for a race win.

“It’s great to be heading to Brands Hatch for the final round, the forecast looks good and being from Northern Ireland, I enjoy the autumnal feel which the last round always brings,” said Irwin, who finished as the championship runner-up in 2023, losing out by only half-a-point to his then-PBM team-mate Bridewell as the outcome went down to the very last race of the season at Brands.

“We know there’s a lot at stake this weekend and although I’m in a different position than I was last year, I still am relishing the pressure.

“If we can get a couple of wins to start the weekend and outscore our rivals, then we can take it to the final race and anything can happen.”

Irwin’s objective is to keep his title prospects alive going into the final race on Sunday to give himself a chance of capitalising on any mistakes by Ryde or Bridewell.

“We have to make sure we are in the fight and to take advantage of any slip up by Kyle or Tommy and I feel that both rider and team are capable of that,” Irwin said.

“Going into this final round, I’d like to thank everyone at BSB, the marshals, the medics, our sponsors and all the fans, and of course, the Hager PBM Ducati team.

“It’s been a blast and if we can get a bit of luck, then the title is possible, but either way, to finish where we end up will be a remarkable achievement.”

Carrickfergus man Irwin is the sole rider in the PBM team this season after Bridewell left to sign with the Honda Racing UK team.

The nine-time BSB championship-winning team was rocked last year by the death of owner Paul Bird, who passed away following a short illness aged 56.

His daughter, Jordan – who is the co-owner of the team alongside brother Frank – said she was certain her father would be ‘proud’ of the team’s achievements this year,

“The final round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship 2024 is here and what a first year we have had,” she said. “To be in with a shout of the title is full credit to the team and Glenn as they have worked tirelessly all year.

“We are all looking forward to this weekend and anything can happen. Whatever the outcome, this year has been something to be proud of.

“The first year without our dad was always going to be a challenge but I know he would be so proud of our achievements.

“Glenn is in the form of his life and we look forward to seeing him round out 2024 in fine PBM style.