The Carrickfergus man joins Tommy Bridewell in the team in a revamped line-up, with the pair replacing former World Superbike champion Tom Sykes and two-time BSB champion Josh Brookes.

Irwin leaves the Honda Racing UK team to return to Bird’s outfit after he previously rode for the Cumbrian entrepreneur from 2016 to 2018.

The 32-year-old secured his best ever finish this year in the British Superbike Championship, clinching second place behind Bradley Ray.

Irwin will ride a factory-backed Ducati Panigale V4R and is set to return to the North West 200 and Macau Grand Prix.

He previously won at both events on a PBM Ducati, however Bird’s team has no plans to race at the Isle of Man TT in 2023 and Irwin won’t return to the event next year.

In June, he made his TT debut with Honda and posted the fastest ever newcomer lap at 129.849mph.

Irwin said: “Re-joining PBM after four years apart is something I’m relishing as I feel I’ve improved as a rider and as a person during that time.

“The experience away has taught me a lot and to be coming back to the most successful team in the paddock is a fantastic opportunity. I’m in a stronger position now and we both know how each other works so the timing is perfect. I want to win, and ‘Birdy’ wants to win and with Tommy as a very strong team-mate, it will drive us all on.

“I’ve proved I can challenge for the title this year, so the plan is to go one better next season.”

Prior to his move into British Superbikes in 2016, Ulsterman Irwin raced in the National Superstock 600 and British Supersport Championship, becoming the Supersport Cup champion. He now has 178 career BSB starts to his name and a total of nine victories and 23 additional podiums.

As well as his two Macau Grand Prix victories in the Far East, Irwin twice finished on the rostrum at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in the Supersport races on a Gearlink Kawasaki in 2015 and made it a record six successive North West 200 Superbike race wins on the trot in May with a double. Three of those victories at the north coast event were achieved on PBM Ducati machinery, including his maiden triumph at the event in 2017.

Team boss Bird said he feels Irwin and Bridewell – third in this year’s championship – will help return his team to the top step again after a “disappointing” season by the team’s standards this year.

“With Glenn joining Tommy, I think we have an unbelievable line up for 2023 with the riders that finished second and third in this year’s championship,” said Bird.

“It’s great to have Glenn back as we have had a lot of success together in the past and he’s probably left what I would regard as one of the best, if not the best, team in the paddock to come to us.

