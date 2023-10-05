Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ulsterman received the prestigious silverware, named after Northern Ireland sporting legend Joey Dunlop, for the first time back in January after finishing as the runner-up in the 2022 British Superbike Championship. He also won both Superbike races at the North West 200 and became the fastest newcomer in history at the Isle of Man TT last year.

Irwin, who launched the 2023 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year Awards this week, is currently locked in battle with his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell for the BSB crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Carrickfergus man is seven-and-a-half points behind Bridewell going into the final Showdown round at Brands Hatch in Kent next weekend as he bids to become Northern Ireland’s first BSB champion.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenn Irwin is hoping to retain the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year trophy, which he won for the first time after an impressive season in 2022

Ahead of the biggest night on the Irish motorcycling calendar at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on January 19, Irwin said one way to guarantee the Joey Dunlop trophy for at least another year was to ‘finish the job’ and win the title at Brands Hatch (Octobe 13-15).

“There’s one way of hopefully keeping this famous trophy – that’s to make history and become the first rider from Northern Ireland to win the BSB title,” Irwin said.

“There’s one round left at Brands Hatch and I am determined to finish the job. Lifting the trophy last season was one of the proudest moments of my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To follow in the footsteps of former World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, who won it six times in a row, was incredibly special.

Carrickfergus Glenn Irwin is gunning for the British Superbike title on the BeerMonster Ducati. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“What he has done for the sport is remarkable.”

The glittering awards bash will once again be backed by headline sponsor Adelaide Motorbike, continuing a longstanding association with the event.

Irwin was thrilled to add his name to the long list of famous winners of the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year Award, which is named after five-time TT Formula One world champion and 26-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop.

“Joey Dunlop was a huge hero to us all,” said Irwin.

“To win his trophy for the first time was very emotional.

“Every young rider aspires to be like Joey growing up and to have this trophy named after him take pride of place in my home for the last year has been a real privilege.

"But now I don’t want to give it back!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Molloy of title sponsor Adelaide Motorbike, an insurance provider administered by Cornmarket Insurance Services, added: “The Irish Motorbike Awards provide a fantastic opportunity for the biking community to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the riders and teams which make the sport enjoyable for so many.

“Adelaide Motorbike are extremely proud to continue our sponsorship of the Awards and are already looking forward to a great night of recognition and celebration in January.”

Hosted by Keith Huewen and Stephen Watson, a dozen awards will be presented on the night, when many of the biggest names in Irish and UK motorcycling will be in attendance.