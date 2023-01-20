The British Superbike Championship runner-up halted six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea’s run of seven successive wins in the category.

Held in association with Adelaide Motorbike Insurance, the Irish Motorbike Awards returned in front of a full house at the Crowne Plaza Hotel for the first time since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rea, winner of the accolade a record nine times in all, finished third in the World Superbike standings in 2022, clinching six victories. The 35-year-old Kawasaki ace also claimed a total of 30 rostrums in 36 races.

Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin received the coveted Joey Dunlop trophy after winning the 2022 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year title for the first time in Belfast on Friday night. Held in association with Adelaide Motorbike Insurance, the Irish Motorbike Awards returned in front of a full house at the Crowne Plaza Hotel for the first time since 2020.

Fellow Ulsterman Irwin won five BSB races, including his first hat-trick in the series at Silverstone, as he finished second in the Showdown.

Irwin also notched a double in the Superbike races at the North West 200 on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade to make it six wins on the spin in the class, and became the fastest-ever newcomer at the Isle of Man TT, lapping at 128.849mph. He achieved his best result of eighth in the Superbike TT but retired from the Superstock and Senior races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Irwin has joined Paul Bird’s Ducati team for an assault on the BSB title and although he won’t be returning to the TT in June – citing the greater risks involved at the event – he has set his sights on winning more Superbike races at the North West 200.

“It was difficult to leave Honda after an amazing three years but I am an analyser of everything,” said Irwin. “The Ducati V4R has had numerous successes in the world of racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know Josh Brookes might not have looked as if he was in the race for victory in the Superbike races at last year’s North West, but he set the fastest sector time from Ballysally to Metropole and it is an important part of the track to be quick on.

“If you can break them there they can’t pass you on the coast road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the track like the back of my hand and I’m getting pushed harder and harder but I still think I have more to give.”

Irwin also won the Short Circuit Rider of the Year award (UK Circuits).

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a standing ovation as Keith Farmer was posthumously awarded the Special Recognition Award.

The Clogher man’s brother, David and sisters, Wendy Forsythe and Kathy Valentine, received the accolade on his behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith, a four-time British champion, passed away in November.

Three-time Isle of Man TT winner Adrian Archibald received a rousing reception as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Peter Hickman was again named International Road Racer of the Year after his four-timer at the TT last June.

Michael Sweeney was the recipient of the National Road Racer of the Year accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad